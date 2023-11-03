P & G Hygiene & Health Care Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, the open price of P&G Hygiene & Health Care was ₹17,855.15, and the close price was ₹17,836.7. The high for the day was ₹17,998.95, and the low was ₹17,545.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹57,718.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹18,548.6, and the 52-week low is ₹13,101.05. The trading volume on the BSE was 497 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST
P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price Live :P & G Hygiene & Health Care closed at ₹17836.7 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for P & G Hygiene & Health Care on the BSE, a total of 497 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹17,836.7.