P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price Today Live Updates : P&G Hygiene & Health Care sees upward trend in trading

2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
P & G Hygiene & Health Care stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 17544.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17679.95 per share. Investors should monitor P & G Hygiene & Health Care stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price of P&G Hygiene & Health Care was 17863.65. The close price was 17712.5, with a high of 17925.55 and a low of 17349.25. The market capitalization was recorded at 56950.9 crore. The 52-week high was 18548.6, while the 52-week low was 13101.05. The BSE volume for the day was 466 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:16 AM IST P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price Today :P & G Hygiene & Health Care trading at ₹17679.95, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹17544.55

The current data of P & G Hygiene & Health Care stock shows that the stock price is 17679.95 with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 135.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, resulting in a positive percent change and net change.

06 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price Live :P & G Hygiene & Health Care closed at ₹17712.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for P & G Hygiene & Health Care on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 466. The closing price for the stock was 17712.5.

