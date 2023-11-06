P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price Today Live Updates : P&G Hygiene & Health Care sees upward trend in trading

On the last day, the open price of P&G Hygiene & Health Care was ₹17863.65. The close price was ₹17712.5, with a high of ₹17925.55 and a low of ₹17349.25. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹56950.9 crore. The 52-week high was ₹18548.6, while the 52-week low was ₹13101.05. The BSE volume for the day was 466 shares.
