P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price Today Live Updates : P&G Hygiene & Health Care Sees Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

P & G Hygiene & Health Care stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 17544.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17670 per share. Investors should monitor P & G Hygiene & Health Care stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

P & G Hygiene & Health Care

On the last day, P & G Hygiene & Health Care opened at 17560 and closed at 17544.55. The stock had a high of 17750 and a low of 17543.55. The market cap of the company is 57358.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 18548.6 and the 52-week low is 13101.05. There were 250 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST P & G Hygiene & Health Care Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.84%
3 Months14.9%
6 Months27.65%
YTD21.47%
1 Year24.95%
07 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price NSE Live :P & G Hygiene & Health Care trading at ₹17670, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹17544.55

The current price of P & G Hygiene & Health Care stock is 17670. There has been a 0.72% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 125.45.

07 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price Today :P & G Hygiene & Health Care trading at ₹17670, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹17544.55

The current stock price for P & G Hygiene & Health Care is 17670. The stock has seen a percent change of 0.72, indicating a slight increase. The net change for the stock is 125.45, suggesting a positive movement.

07 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price Live :P & G Hygiene & Health Care closed at ₹17544.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for P & G Hygiene & Health Care on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 250. The closing price for the stock was 17544.55.

