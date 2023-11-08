P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price Today Live Updates : P&G Hygiene & Health Care Stocks Soar

On the last day of trading, the open price for P & G Hygiene & Health Care was ₹17643.85, and the close price was also ₹17643.85. The stock reached a high of ₹18000 and a low of ₹17400. The market capitalization is ₹56809.37 crore, and the 52-week high is ₹18548.6, while the 52-week low is ₹13101.05. The BSE volume for the day was 358 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price update :P & G Hygiene & Health Care trading at ₹17671.1, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹17519.95
The current stock price of P & G Hygiene & Health Care is ₹17671.1. It has experienced a percent change of 0.86, representing a positive movement in the stock price. The net change for the stock is ₹151.15, indicating an increase in value.
P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Marico
|525.05
|0.65
|0.12
|595.0
|462.95
|67893.4
|Colgate Palmolive India
|2138.2
|21.25
|1.0
|2142.0
|1434.6
|58155.97
|P & G Hygiene & Health Care
|17716.0
|196.05
|1.12
|18548.6
|13101.05
|57507.45
|Emami
|507.25
|-4.8
|-0.94
|582.0
|340.95
|22377.33
|Gillette India
|6475.0
|112.4
|1.77
|6429.9
|4140.0
|21098.93
P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price Today :P & G Hygiene & Health Care trading at ₹17676.3, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹17519.95
The current price of P & G Hygiene & Health Care stock is ₹17676.3, representing a 0.89% increase from the previous trading day. The stock has experienced a net change of ₹156.35.
P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of P & G Hygiene & Health Care stock for the day is ₹17530.4, while the high price is ₹17624.
P & G Hygiene & Health Care Live Updates
P & G HYGIENE & HEALTH CARE
P & G HYGIENE & HEALTH CARE
P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price update :P & G Hygiene & Health Care trading at ₹17589.15, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹17519.95
The current stock price of P & G Hygiene & Health Care is ₹17589.15. There has been a 0.39 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 69.2.
P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.18%
|3 Months
|13.22%
|6 Months
|27.0%
|YTD
|20.45%
|1 Year
|24.28%
P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price Today :P & G Hygiene & Health Care trading at ₹17500.95, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹17643.85
P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price Live :P & G Hygiene & Health Care closed at ₹17643.85 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for P & G Hygiene & Health Care on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 358. The closing price for the stock was ₹17643.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!