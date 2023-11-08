Hello User
P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price Today Live Updates : P&G Hygiene & Health Care Stocks Soar

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

P & G Hygiene & Health Care stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 17519.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17671.1 per share. Investors should monitor P & G Hygiene & Health Care stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

P & G Hygiene & Health Care

On the last day of trading, the open price for P & G Hygiene & Health Care was 17643.85, and the close price was also 17643.85. The stock reached a high of 18000 and a low of 17400. The market capitalization is 56809.37 crore, and the 52-week high is 18548.6, while the 52-week low is 13101.05. The BSE volume for the day was 358 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 11:03 AM IST P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price update :P & G Hygiene & Health Care trading at ₹17671.1, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹17519.95

The current stock price of P & G Hygiene & Health Care is 17671.1. It has experienced a percent change of 0.86, representing a positive movement in the stock price. The net change for the stock is 151.15, indicating an increase in value.

08 Nov 2023, 10:40 AM IST P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Marico525.050.650.12595.0462.9567893.4
Colgate Palmolive India2138.221.251.02142.01434.658155.97
P & G Hygiene & Health Care17716.0196.051.1218548.613101.0557507.45
Emami507.25-4.8-0.94582.0340.9522377.33
Gillette India6475.0112.41.776429.94140.021098.93
08 Nov 2023, 10:30 AM IST P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price Today :P & G Hygiene & Health Care trading at ₹17676.3, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹17519.95

The current price of P & G Hygiene & Health Care stock is 17676.3, representing a 0.89% increase from the previous trading day. The stock has experienced a net change of 156.35.

08 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM IST P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of P & G Hygiene & Health Care stock for the day is 17530.4, while the high price is 17624.

08 Nov 2023, 10:01 AM IST P & G Hygiene & Health Care Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price update :P & G Hygiene & Health Care trading at ₹17589.15, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹17519.95

The current stock price of P & G Hygiene & Health Care is 17589.15. There has been a 0.39 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 69.2.

08 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.18%
3 Months13.22%
6 Months27.0%
YTD20.45%
1 Year24.28%
08 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price Today :P & G Hygiene & Health Care trading at ₹17500.95, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹17643.85

08 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price Live :P & G Hygiene & Health Care closed at ₹17643.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for P & G Hygiene & Health Care on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 358. The closing price for the stock was 17643.85.

