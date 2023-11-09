Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price Today Live Updates : P & G Hygiene & Health Care Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

P & G Hygiene & Health Care stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 17519.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17600.95 per share. Investors should monitor P & G Hygiene & Health Care stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

P & G Hygiene & Health Care

On the last day of trading, the open price of P & G Hygiene & Health Care was 17,530.4 and the close price was 17,519.95. The stock had a high of 17,742.45 and a low of 17,499.15. The market capitalization of the company is 57,133.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 18,548.6 and the 52-week low is 13,101.05. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 214.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:19 AM IST P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price Today :P & G Hygiene & Health Care trading at ₹17600.95, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹17519.95

The current stock price of P & G Hygiene & Health Care is 17600.95. It has seen a 0.46 percent increase in value, with a net change of 81.

09 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price Live :P & G Hygiene & Health Care closed at ₹17519.95 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for P & G Hygiene & Health Care was 214 shares and the closing price was 17,519.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.