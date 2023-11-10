Hello User
P & G Hygiene & Health Care Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

P & G Hygiene & Health Care stock price went down today, 10 Nov 2023, by -1.76 %. The stock closed at 17579.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17270.85 per share. Investors should monitor P & G Hygiene & Health Care stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

P & G Hygiene & Health Care

On the last day, the open price of P & G Hygiene & Health Care was 17611.5, the close price was 17579.85, the high price was 17649.55, and the low price was 17189.45. The market capitalization of the company was 56062.45 crore. The 52-week high was 18548.6, and the 52-week low was 13101.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 266 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price Live :P & G Hygiene & Health Care closed at ₹17579.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for P & G Hygiene & Health Care on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 266. The closing price for the stock was 17579.85.

