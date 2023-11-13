Hello User
P & G Hygiene & Health Care Share Price Live blog for 13 Nov 2023

2 min read . 09:43 AM IST
P & G Hygiene & Health Care stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 17891.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17770 per share. Investors should monitor P & G Hygiene & Health Care stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, the open price for P & G Hygiene & Health Care was 17860.3, while the close price was 17810.25. The stock reached a high of 18099.85 and a low of 17686 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 57682.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 18548.6, while the 52-week low is 13101.05. A total of 132 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.55%
3 Months17.28%
6 Months27.76%
YTD22.53%
1 Year29.08%
13 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price Today :P & G Hygiene & Health Care trading at ₹17770, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹17891.1

13 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price Live :P & G Hygiene & Health Care closed at ₹17810.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for P & G Hygiene & Health Care on the BSE, a total of 132 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 17810.25.

