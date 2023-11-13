P & G Hygiene & Health Care Share Price Live blog for 13 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, the open price for P & G Hygiene & Health Care was ₹17860.3, while the close price was ₹17810.25. The stock reached a high of ₹18099.85 and a low of ₹17686 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹57682.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹18548.6, while the 52-week low is ₹13101.05. A total of 132 shares were traded on the BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.55%
|3 Months
|17.28%
|6 Months
|27.76%
|YTD
|22.53%
|1 Year
|29.08%
The current data for P & G Hygiene & Health Care stock shows that the price is ₹17770. There has been a percent change of -0.68, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -121.1, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a downward movement.
