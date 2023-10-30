P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price Today Live Updates : P&G Hygiene & Health Care Stocks Plummet

Yesterday, the open price for P&G Hygiene & Health Care was ₹17098.3, while the close price was ₹16976. The stock had a high of ₹17100 and a low of ₹16655.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹54280.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹18548.6, while the 52-week low is ₹13101.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 150 shares.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|16980.67
|10 Days
|17211.39
|20 Days
|17489.45
|50 Days
|16931.54
|100 Days
|15891.83
|300 Days
|14829.23
The current data for P&G Hygiene & Health Care stock shows that the stock price is ₹16,659.25. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.87%, resulting in a net change of -316.75.
The stock price of P & G Hygiene & Health Care reached a low of ₹16655.05 and a high of ₹17100 on the current day.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Marico
|530.95
|-6.9
|-1.28
|595.0
|462.95
|68656.32
|Colgate Palmolive India
|2066.6
|-13.25
|-0.64
|2128.85
|1434.6
|56208.55
|P & G Hygiene & Health Care
|16780.75
|-195.25
|-1.15
|18548.6
|13101.05
|54471.56
|Emami
|507.5
|3.2
|0.63
|582.0
|340.95
|22388.36
|Gillette India
|6178.25
|-55.35
|-0.89
|6419.2
|4140.0
|20134.92
On the last day, the BSE volume for P & G Hygiene & Health Care was 150 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹16976.
