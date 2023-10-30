Hello User
P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price Today Live Updates : P&G Hygiene & Health Care Stocks Plummet

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:35 PM IST Trade
P & G Hygiene & Health Care stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -1.87 %. The stock closed at 16976 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16659.25 per share. Investors should monitor P & G Hygiene & Health Care stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yesterday, the open price for P&G Hygiene & Health Care was 17098.3, while the close price was 16976. The stock had a high of 17100 and a low of 16655.05. The market capitalization of the company is 54280.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 18548.6, while the 52-week low is 13101.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 150 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 01:35 PM IST P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days16980.67
10 Days17211.39
20 Days17489.45
50 Days16931.54
100 Days15891.83
300 Days14829.23
30 Oct 2023, 01:26 PM IST P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price update :P & G Hygiene & Health Care trading at ₹16659.25, down -1.87% from yesterday's ₹16976

The current data for P&G Hygiene & Health Care stock shows that the stock price is 16,659.25. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.87%, resulting in a net change of -316.75.

30 Oct 2023, 01:12 PM IST P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of P & G Hygiene & Health Care reached a low of 16655.05 and a high of 17100 on the current day.

30 Oct 2023, 12:41 PM IST P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Marico530.95-6.9-1.28595.0462.9568656.32
Colgate Palmolive India2066.6-13.25-0.642128.851434.656208.55
P & G Hygiene & Health Care16780.75-195.25-1.1518548.613101.0554471.56
Emami507.53.20.63582.0340.9522388.36
Gillette India6178.25-55.35-0.896419.24140.020134.92
30 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price Live :P & G Hygiene & Health Care closed at ₹16976 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for P & G Hygiene & Health Care was 150 shares. The closing price for the stock was 16976.

