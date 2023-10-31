Hello User
P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price Today Live Updates : P & G Hygiene & Health Care Stocks Plummet

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

P & G Hygiene & Health Care stock price went down today, 31 Oct 2023, by -1.48 %. The stock closed at 16976 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16725 per share. Investors should monitor P & G Hygiene & Health Care stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

P & G Hygiene & Health Care

On the last day, the open price of P & G Hygiene & Health Care was 17098.3, the close price was 16976, the high price was 17100, and the low price was 16650. The market capitalization is 54290.58 crore and the 52-week high and low are 18548.6 and 13101.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 230 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price Today :P & G Hygiene & Health Care trading at ₹16725, down -1.48% from yesterday's ₹16976

The current data shows that the stock price of P & G Hygiene & Health Care is 16725. There has been a percent change of -1.48, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -251, which means that the stock price has decreased by 251.

31 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price Live :P & G Hygiene & Health Care closed at ₹16976 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for P & G Hygiene & Health Care on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 230 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 16,976.

