P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price Today Live Updates : P & G Hygiene & Health Care Stocks Plummet

On the last day, the open price of P & G Hygiene & Health Care was ₹17098.3, the close price was ₹16976, the high price was ₹17100, and the low price was ₹16650. The market capitalization is ₹54290.58 crore and the 52-week high and low are ₹18548.6 and ₹13101.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 230 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of P & G Hygiene & Health Care is ₹16725. There has been a percent change of -1.48, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -251, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹251.
On the last day of trading for P & G Hygiene & Health Care on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 230 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹16,976.
