Pakka share price Today Live Updates : Pakka closed today at ₹306.6, up 9.3% from yesterday's ₹280.5

Pakka's stock opened at ₹271.25 and closed at ₹280.5 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹298.75 and a low of ₹271.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Pakka is ₹1084.856465 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹291.15 and the 52-week low is ₹88.05. The BSE volume for the stock on the last trading day was 67,181 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Pakka share price Live :Pakka closed today at ₹306.6, up 9.3% from yesterday's ₹280.5
Today, the closing price of Pakka stock was ₹306.6, showing a significant increase of 9.3% or a net change of 26.1 from the previous day's closing price of ₹280.5. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.
Pakka share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers
|289.8
|-5.25
|-1.78
|302.9
|200.05
|2005.72
|Kuantum Papers
|191.0
|-1.45
|-0.75
|225.45
|112.0
|1666.74
|Pakka
|306.6
|26.1
|9.3
|291.15
|88.05
|1167.49
|Emami Paper Mills
|137.75
|1.0
|0.73
|183.3
|100.85
|833.37
|NR Agarwal Industries
|367.45
|-1.55
|-0.42
|425.0
|197.5
|625.37
Pakka share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Pakka stock today was ₹271.25, while the high price reached ₹316.15.
Pakka Limited share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Pakka Limited stock's 52-week low price is 117.40, while its 52-week high price is 291.00.
Pakka share price Live :Pakka trading at ₹305.9, up 9.06% from yesterday's ₹280.5
The current data for Pakka stock shows that the price is ₹305.9. The percent change is 9.06, indicating a significant increase in value. The net change is 25.4, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a notable increase in value.
Click here for Pakka AGM
Pakka share price update :Pakka trading at ₹304.3, up 8.48% from yesterday's ₹280.5
The current data for Pakka stock shows that the price is ₹304.3. There has been a percent change of 8.48, indicating an increase in the stock's value. The net change is 23.8, suggesting that the stock has gained in value.
Pakka share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers
|291.2
|-3.85
|-1.3
|302.9
|200.05
|2015.41
|Kuantum Papers
|190.65
|-1.8
|-0.94
|225.45
|112.0
|1663.68
|Pakka
|305.4
|24.9
|8.88
|291.15
|88.05
|1162.92
|Emami Paper Mills
|137.8
|1.05
|0.77
|183.3
|100.85
|833.68
|NR Agarwal Industries
|373.4
|4.4
|1.19
|425.0
|197.5
|635.49
Pakka share price live: Today's Price range
Pakka stock's low price today was ₹271.25 and its high price was ₹316.15.
Pakka share price Live :Pakka trading at ₹309.35, up 10.29% from yesterday's ₹280.5
The current data for Pakka stock shows that its price is ₹309.35. There has been a 10.29% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of ₹28.85.
Click here for Pakka News
Pakka share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|266.40
|10 Days
|244.82
|20 Days
|237.20
|50 Days
|201.43
|100 Days
|159.02
|300 Days
|129.67
Pakka share price live: Today's Price range
Pakka stock's low price for the day was ₹271.25, while the high price reached was ₹316.15.
Pakka share price Today :Pakka trading at ₹304.8, up 8.66% from yesterday's ₹280.5
The current data of Pakka stock shows that its price is ₹304.8. There has been a percent change of 8.66, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 24.3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
Pakka Live Updates
YASHPAKKA
YASHPAKKA
Pakka share price Live :Pakka trading at ₹297.9, up 6.2% from yesterday's ₹280.5
The current data shows that the stock price of Pakka has increased by 6.2 percent, resulting in a net change of 17.4 rupees. The stock price is currently at 297.9 rupees.
Click here for Pakka Dividend
Pakka share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers
|290.35
|-4.7
|-1.59
|302.9
|200.05
|2009.53
|Kuantum Papers
|189.9
|-2.55
|-1.33
|225.45
|112.0
|1657.14
|Pakka
|296.3
|15.8
|5.63
|291.15
|88.05
|1128.27
|Emami Paper Mills
|138.1
|1.35
|0.99
|183.3
|100.85
|835.49
|NR Agarwal Industries
|376.4
|7.4
|2.01
|425.0
|197.5
|640.6
Pakka share price live: Today's Price range
Pakka stock's low price for the day was ₹271.25, while the high price reached ₹298.75.
Pakka share price Today :Pakka trading at ₹291.85, up 4.05% from yesterday's ₹280.5
The current data for Pakka stock shows that the price is ₹291.85. There has been a percent change of 4.05, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 11.35, which means the stock has gained 11.35 points.
Pakka share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers
|292.6
|-2.45
|-0.83
|302.9
|200.05
|2025.1
|Kuantum Papers
|190.95
|-1.5
|-0.78
|225.45
|112.0
|1666.3
|Pakka
|287.75
|7.25
|2.58
|291.15
|88.05
|1095.71
|Emami Paper Mills
|138.1
|1.35
|0.99
|183.3
|100.85
|835.49
|NR Agarwal Industries
|372.45
|3.45
|0.93
|425.0
|197.5
|633.88
Pakka share price live: Today's Price range
Pakka stock's low price today was ₹271.25 and the high price was ₹298.75.
Pakka share price NSE Live :Pakka trading at ₹285.1, up 1.64% from yesterday's ₹280.5
The current stock price of Pakka is ₹285.1 with a percent change of 1.64. This means that the stock has increased by 1.64% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 4.6, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹4.6.
Pakka share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers
|291.9
|-3.15
|-1.07
|302.9
|200.05
|2020.26
|Kuantum Papers
|191.2
|-1.25
|-0.65
|225.45
|112.0
|1668.48
|Pakka
|285.35
|4.85
|1.73
|291.15
|88.05
|1086.57
|Emami Paper Mills
|136.6
|-0.15
|-0.11
|183.3
|100.85
|826.42
|NR Agarwal Industries
|369.25
|0.25
|0.07
|425.0
|197.5
|628.43
Pakka share price Live :Pakka closed at ₹280.5 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the volume of Pakka BSE shares was 67,181. The closing price for the shares was ₹280.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!