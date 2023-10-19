comScore
Pakka share price Today Live Updates : Pakka closed today at ₹306.6, up 9.3% from yesterday's ₹280.5

10 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2023, 06:35 PM IST
Livemint

Pakka stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 9.3 %. The stock closed at 280.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 306.6 per share. Investors should monitor Pakka stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PakkaPremium
Pakka

Pakka's stock opened at 271.25 and closed at 280.5 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 298.75 and a low of 271.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Pakka is 1084.856465 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 291.15 and the 52-week low is 88.05. The BSE volume for the stock on the last trading day was 67,181 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 06:35:17 PM IST

Pakka share price Live :Pakka closed today at ₹306.6, up 9.3% from yesterday's ₹280.5

Today, the closing price of Pakka stock was 306.6, showing a significant increase of 9.3% or a net change of 26.1 from the previous day's closing price of 280.5. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.

19 Oct 2023, 06:26:35 PM IST

Pakka share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers289.8-5.25-1.78302.9200.052005.72
Kuantum Papers191.0-1.45-0.75225.45112.01666.74
Pakka306.626.19.3291.1588.051167.49
Emami Paper Mills137.751.00.73183.3100.85833.37
NR Agarwal Industries367.45-1.55-0.42425.0197.5625.37
19 Oct 2023, 05:45:05 PM IST

Pakka share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Pakka stock today was 271.25, while the high price reached 316.15.

19 Oct 2023, 03:28:31 PM IST

Pakka Limited share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Pakka Limited stock's 52-week low price is 117.40, while its 52-week high price is 291.00.

19 Oct 2023, 03:06:56 PM IST

Pakka share price Live :Pakka trading at ₹305.9, up 9.06% from yesterday's ₹280.5

The current data for Pakka stock shows that the price is 305.9. The percent change is 9.06, indicating a significant increase in value. The net change is 25.4, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a notable increase in value.

Click here for Pakka AGM

19 Oct 2023, 02:46:38 PM IST

Pakka share price update :Pakka trading at ₹304.3, up 8.48% from yesterday's ₹280.5

The current data for Pakka stock shows that the price is 304.3. There has been a percent change of 8.48, indicating an increase in the stock's value. The net change is 23.8, suggesting that the stock has gained in value.

19 Oct 2023, 02:42:06 PM IST

Pakka share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers291.2-3.85-1.3302.9200.052015.41
Kuantum Papers190.65-1.8-0.94225.45112.01663.68
Pakka305.424.98.88291.1588.051162.92
Emami Paper Mills137.81.050.77183.3100.85833.68
NR Agarwal Industries373.44.41.19425.0197.5635.49
19 Oct 2023, 02:18:14 PM IST

Pakka share price live: Today's Price range

Pakka stock's low price today was 271.25 and its high price was 316.15.

19 Oct 2023, 01:42:32 PM IST

Pakka share price Live :Pakka trading at ₹309.35, up 10.29% from yesterday's ₹280.5

The current data for Pakka stock shows that its price is 309.35. There has been a 10.29% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 28.85.

Click here for Pakka News

19 Oct 2023, 01:39:00 PM IST

Pakka share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days266.40
10 Days244.82
20 Days237.20
50 Days201.43
100 Days159.02
300 Days129.67
19 Oct 2023, 01:22:42 PM IST

Pakka share price live: Today's Price range

Pakka stock's low price for the day was 271.25, while the high price reached was 316.15.

19 Oct 2023, 01:12:10 PM IST

Pakka share price Today :Pakka trading at ₹304.8, up 8.66% from yesterday's ₹280.5

The current data of Pakka stock shows that its price is 304.8. There has been a percent change of 8.66, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 24.3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 12:52:45 PM IST

Pakka Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 12:37:51 PM IST

Pakka share price Live :Pakka trading at ₹297.9, up 6.2% from yesterday's ₹280.5

The current data shows that the stock price of Pakka has increased by 6.2 percent, resulting in a net change of 17.4 rupees. The stock price is currently at 297.9 rupees.

Click here for Pakka Dividend

19 Oct 2023, 12:37:13 PM IST

Pakka share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers290.35-4.7-1.59302.9200.052009.53
Kuantum Papers189.9-2.55-1.33225.45112.01657.14
Pakka296.315.85.63291.1588.051128.27
Emami Paper Mills138.11.350.99183.3100.85835.49
NR Agarwal Industries376.47.42.01425.0197.5640.6
19 Oct 2023, 12:10:05 PM IST

Pakka share price live: Today's Price range

Pakka stock's low price for the day was 271.25, while the high price reached 298.75.

19 Oct 2023, 11:50:12 AM IST

Pakka share price Today :Pakka trading at ₹291.85, up 4.05% from yesterday's ₹280.5

The current data for Pakka stock shows that the price is 291.85. There has been a percent change of 4.05, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 11.35, which means the stock has gained 11.35 points.

19 Oct 2023, 11:37:20 AM IST

Pakka share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers292.6-2.45-0.83302.9200.052025.1
Kuantum Papers190.95-1.5-0.78225.45112.01666.3
Pakka287.757.252.58291.1588.051095.71
Emami Paper Mills138.11.350.99183.3100.85835.49
NR Agarwal Industries372.453.450.93425.0197.5633.88
19 Oct 2023, 11:22:40 AM IST

Pakka share price live: Today's Price range

Pakka stock's low price today was 271.25 and the high price was 298.75.

19 Oct 2023, 11:14:10 AM IST

Pakka share price NSE Live :Pakka trading at ₹285.1, up 1.64% from yesterday's ₹280.5

The current stock price of Pakka is 285.1 with a percent change of 1.64. This means that the stock has increased by 1.64% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 4.6, indicating that the stock has increased by 4.6.

19 Oct 2023, 10:37:16 AM IST

Pakka share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers291.9-3.15-1.07302.9200.052020.26
Kuantum Papers191.2-1.25-0.65225.45112.01668.48
Pakka285.354.851.73291.1588.051086.57
Emami Paper Mills136.6-0.15-0.11183.3100.85826.42
NR Agarwal Industries369.250.250.07425.0197.5628.43
19 Oct 2023, 10:21:29 AM IST

Pakka share price Live :Pakka closed at ₹280.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Pakka BSE shares was 67,181. The closing price for the shares was 280.5.

