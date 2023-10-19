Pakka share price Today Live Updates : Pakka closed today at 306.6, up 9.3% from yesterday's 280.5

Pakka share price Live :Pakka closed today at ₹306.6, up 9.3% from yesterday's ₹280.5 Today, the closing price of Pakka stock was ₹306.6, showing a significant increase of 9.3% or a net change of 26.1 from the previous day's closing price of ₹280.5. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.

Pakka share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers 289.8 -5.25 -1.78 302.9 200.05 2005.72 Kuantum Papers 191.0 -1.45 -0.75 225.45 112.0 1666.74 Pakka 306.6 26.1 9.3 291.15 88.05 1167.49 Emami Paper Mills 137.75 1.0 0.73 183.3 100.85 833.37 NR Agarwal Industries 367.45 -1.55 -0.42 425.0 197.5 625.37 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pakka share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Pakka stock today was ₹271.25, while the high price reached ₹316.15.

Pakka Limited share price live: Price 52 week low/high Pakka Limited stock's 52-week low price is 117.40, while its 52-week high price is 291.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pakka share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 266.40 10 Days 244.82 20 Days 237.20 50 Days 201.43 100 Days 159.02 300 Days 129.67 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

