Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Pakka share price Today Live Updates : Pakka Stock Soars with Positive Trades

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Pakka stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 1.29 %. The stock closed at 306.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 310.55 per share. Investors should monitor Pakka stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Pakka

On the last day, the Pakka stock opened at 0.0 and closed at 306.6. The high for the day was 316.15, while the low was 271.25. The market capitalization of the company is 1167.48681 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 316.15 and 88.05, respectively. There were no shares traded on the BSE volume for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Pakka share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Pakka stock today was 302.85, while the high price reached 314.45.

20 Oct 2023, 10:06 AM IST Pakka Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:48 AM IST Pakka share price update :Pakka trading at ₹310.55, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹306.6

The current data of Pakka stock shows that the stock price is 310.55. It has experienced a percent change of 1.29, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 3.95, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

20 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST Pakka share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week12.15%
3 Months154.84%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
20 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST Pakka share price Today :Pakka trading at ₹307.65, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹306.6

The current stock price of Pakka is 307.65. There has been a 0.34% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 1.05.

20 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Pakka share price Live :Pakka closed at ₹306.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Pakka BSE, there were no shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 306.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.