Pakka share price Today Live Updates : Pakka stocks plummet in trading today

On the last day of trading, the stock of Pakka had an opening price of ₹0.0. Throughout the day, the stock experienced a high of ₹314.45 and a low of ₹294.4. The stock closed at ₹302.65. The market capitalization of Pakka is currently valued at ₹1152.4458025 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹316.15 and a low of ₹88.05. However, there were no shares traded on the BSE volume. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Pakka share price Today :Pakka trading at ₹255.0, down -15.74% from yesterday's ₹302.65 Based on the current data of Pakka stock, the price is ₹255.0, which represents a decrease of 15.74%. The net change in price is -47.65, indicating a significant drop in value.

Pakka share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 285.08 10 Days 265.54 20 Days 248.46 50 Days 211.24 100 Days 164.64 300 Days 132.47

Pakka share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Pakka stock was ₹245.55 and the high price was ₹287.10.

Pakka share price NSE Live :Pakka trading at ₹254.85, down -15.79% from yesterday's ₹302.65 The current data shows that the stock price of Pakka has decreased by 15.79% with a net change of -47.8. The stock is currently priced at ₹254.85. This indicates a significant decline in the value of the stock.

Pakka share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers 275.05 -9.95 -3.49 302.9 200.05 1903.64 Kuantum Papers 182.4 -5.35 -2.85 225.45 112.0 1591.69 Pakka 263.35 -39.3 -12.99 316.15 88.05 1002.8 Emami Paper Mills 132.1 -4.15 -3.05 183.3 100.85 799.19 NR Agarwal Industries 353.65 -8.65 -2.39 425.0 197.5 601.88

Pakka share price Live :Pakka trading at ₹259.85, down -14.14% from yesterday's ₹302.65 The current data of Pakka stock shows that the stock price is ₹259.85, with a percent change of -14.14% and a net change of -42.8. This means that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value, with a decrease of 14.14% from its previous price. The net change of -42.8 indicates a decrease of ₹42.8 in the stock price. This suggests that investors may be selling off their Pakka stock, potentially due to negative news or other factors impacting the company. Click here for Pakka News

Pakka share price NSE Live :Pakka trading at ₹255.15, down -15.69% from yesterday's ₹302.65 The current data for Pakka stock shows that the price is ₹255.15, which represents a decrease of 15.69%. The net change in price is -47.5. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant drop in value.

Pakka share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers 274.95 -10.05 -3.53 302.9 200.05 1902.95 Kuantum Papers 184.45 -3.3 -1.76 225.45 112.0 1609.58 Pakka 255.2 -47.45 -15.68 316.15 88.05 971.76 Emami Paper Mills 132.1 -4.15 -3.05 183.3 100.85 799.19 NR Agarwal Industries 356.0 -6.3 -1.74 425.0 197.5 605.88

Pakka share price Live :Pakka trading at ₹255.15, down -15.69% from yesterday's ₹302.65 The current data for Pakka stock shows that the price is ₹255.15, which represents a decrease of 15.69%. The net change in the stock price is -47.5. Click here for Pakka Dividend

Pakka share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers 276.7 -8.3 -2.91 302.9 200.05 1915.06 Kuantum Papers 181.75 -6.0 -3.2 225.45 112.0 1586.02 Pakka 250.5 -52.15 -17.23 316.15 88.05 953.87 Emami Paper Mills 133.05 -3.2 -2.35 183.3 100.85 804.94 NR Agarwal Industries 361.4 -0.9 -0.25 425.0 197.5 615.07

Pakka share price Today :Pakka trading at ₹251.8, down -16.8% from yesterday's ₹302.65 The current data of Pakka stock shows that the stock price is ₹251.8, which represents a decrease of 16.8% from the previous value. The net change in the stock price is -50.85, indicating a significant drop in value.

Pakka share price update :Pakka trading at ₹261.05, down -13.75% from yesterday's ₹302.65 The current data of Pakka stock shows that the stock price is ₹261.05, with a percent change of -13.75 and a net change of -41.6. This means that the stock has experienced a significant decline in value, with a decrease of 13.75% and a net decrease of ₹41.6. This could indicate that investors are selling off their shares of Pakka, potentially due to negative news or poor performance of the company. It is important for investors to closely monitor the stock and consider the reasons behind this decline before making any investment decisions.

Pakka share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 15.81% 3 Months 147.23% 6 Months -99999.99% YTD -99999.99% 1 Year -99999.99%

Pakka share price Today :Pakka trading at ₹287.1, down -5.14% from yesterday's ₹302.65 The current data of Pakka stock shows that its price is ₹287.1, with a percent change of -5.14 and a net change of -15.55. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in price of 5.14%, resulting in a net decrease of ₹15.55.

Pakka share price Live :Pakka closed at ₹302.65 on last trading day On the last day, the volume of Pakka BSE shares was 0, indicating that no shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹302.65.