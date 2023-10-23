comScore
Pakka share price Today Live Updates : Pakka stocks plummet in trading today
LIVE UPDATES

Pakka share price Today Live Updates : Pakka stocks plummet in trading today

11 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:49 PM IST
Livemint

Pakka stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -15.74 %. The stock closed at 302.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 255.0 per share. Investors should monitor Pakka stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PakkaPremium
Pakka

On the last day of trading, the stock of Pakka had an opening price of 0.0. Throughout the day, the stock experienced a high of 314.45 and a low of 294.4. The stock closed at 302.65. The market capitalization of Pakka is currently valued at 1152.4458025 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 316.15 and a low of 88.05. However, there were no shares traded on the BSE volume.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:49:48 PM IST

Pakka share price Today :Pakka trading at ₹255.0, down -15.74% from yesterday's ₹302.65

Based on the current data of Pakka stock, the price is 255.0, which represents a decrease of 15.74%. The net change in price is -47.65, indicating a significant drop in value.

23 Oct 2023, 01:30:01 PM IST

Pakka share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days285.08
10 Days265.54
20 Days248.46
50 Days211.24
100 Days164.64
300 Days132.47
23 Oct 2023, 01:20:57 PM IST

Pakka share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Pakka stock was 245.55 and the high price was 287.10.

23 Oct 2023, 01:15:54 PM IST

Pakka share price NSE Live :Pakka trading at ₹254.85, down -15.79% from yesterday's ₹302.65

The current data shows that the stock price of Pakka has decreased by 15.79% with a net change of -47.8. The stock is currently priced at 254.85. This indicates a significant decline in the value of the stock.

23 Oct 2023, 12:59:45 PM IST

Pakka Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:35:27 PM IST

Pakka share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers275.05-9.95-3.49302.9200.051903.64
Kuantum Papers182.4-5.35-2.85225.45112.01591.69
Pakka263.35-39.3-12.99316.1588.051002.8
Emami Paper Mills132.1-4.15-3.05183.3100.85799.19
NR Agarwal Industries353.65-8.65-2.39425.0197.5601.88
23 Oct 2023, 12:27:20 PM IST

Pakka share price Live :Pakka trading at ₹259.85, down -14.14% from yesterday's ₹302.65

The current data of Pakka stock shows that the stock price is 259.85, with a percent change of -14.14% and a net change of -42.8. This means that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value, with a decrease of 14.14% from its previous price. The net change of -42.8 indicates a decrease of 42.8 in the stock price. This suggests that investors may be selling off their Pakka stock, potentially due to negative news or other factors impacting the company.

23 Oct 2023, 12:14:53 PM IST

Pakka share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Pakka stock is 245.55, while the high price is 287.10.

23 Oct 2023, 11:40:12 AM IST

Pakka share price NSE Live :Pakka trading at ₹255.15, down -15.69% from yesterday's ₹302.65

The current data for Pakka stock shows that the price is 255.15, which represents a decrease of 15.69%. The net change in price is -47.5. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant drop in value.

23 Oct 2023, 11:33:50 AM IST

Pakka share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers274.95-10.05-3.53302.9200.051902.95
Kuantum Papers184.45-3.3-1.76225.45112.01609.58
Pakka255.2-47.45-15.68316.1588.05971.76
Emami Paper Mills132.1-4.15-3.05183.3100.85799.19
NR Agarwal Industries356.0-6.3-1.74425.0197.5605.88
23 Oct 2023, 11:26:44 AM IST

Pakka share price Live :Pakka trading at ₹255.15, down -15.69% from yesterday's ₹302.65

The current data for Pakka stock shows that the price is 255.15, which represents a decrease of 15.69%. The net change in the stock price is -47.5.

23 Oct 2023, 11:20:54 AM IST

Pakka share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Pakka stock hit a low of 245.55 and a high of 287.10.

23 Oct 2023, 10:32:43 AM IST

Pakka share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers276.7-8.3-2.91302.9200.051915.06
Kuantum Papers181.75-6.0-3.2225.45112.01586.02
Pakka250.5-52.15-17.23316.1588.05953.87
Emami Paper Mills133.05-3.2-2.35183.3100.85804.94
NR Agarwal Industries361.4-0.9-0.25425.0197.5615.07
23 Oct 2023, 10:29:27 AM IST

Pakka share price Today :Pakka trading at ₹251.8, down -16.8% from yesterday's ₹302.65

The current data of Pakka stock shows that the stock price is 251.8, which represents a decrease of 16.8% from the previous value. The net change in the stock price is -50.85, indicating a significant drop in value.

23 Oct 2023, 10:12:50 AM IST

Pakka share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Pakka stock had a low price of 245.55 and a high price of 287.1.

23 Oct 2023, 10:04:02 AM IST

Pakka Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 10:02:00 AM IST

Pakka share price update :Pakka trading at ₹261.05, down -13.75% from yesterday's ₹302.65

The current data of Pakka stock shows that the stock price is 261.05, with a percent change of -13.75 and a net change of -41.6. This means that the stock has experienced a significant decline in value, with a decrease of 13.75% and a net decrease of 41.6. This could indicate that investors are selling off their shares of Pakka, potentially due to negative news or poor performance of the company. It is important for investors to closely monitor the stock and consider the reasons behind this decline before making any investment decisions.

23 Oct 2023, 09:37:41 AM IST

Pakka share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week15.81%
3 Months147.23%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
23 Oct 2023, 09:07:31 AM IST

Pakka share price Today :Pakka trading at ₹287.1, down -5.14% from yesterday's ₹302.65

The current data of Pakka stock shows that its price is 287.1, with a percent change of -5.14 and a net change of -15.55. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in price of 5.14%, resulting in a net decrease of 15.55.

23 Oct 2023, 08:09:21 AM IST

Pakka share price Live :Pakka closed at ₹302.65 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Pakka BSE shares was 0, indicating that no shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 302.65.

