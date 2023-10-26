Pakka share price Today Live Updates : Pakka Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the open price for Pakka was ₹0.0, the close price was ₹261.9, the high was ₹270.15, and the low was ₹248.75. The market cap of the company is ₹1025.8125389999998 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹316.15 and the 52-week low is ₹88.05. However, there were no shares traded on the BSE volume.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Pakka share price live: Today's Price range
Today, Pakka stock's low price was ₹247.2 and the high price was ₹266.3.
Pakka share price update :Pakka trading at ₹253.25, down -3.3% from yesterday's ₹261.9
The current data for Pakka stock shows that the stock price is ₹253.25. There has been a percent change of -3.3, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.65, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹8.65.
Pakka share price NSE Live :Pakka trading at ₹252.25, down -3.68% from yesterday's ₹261.9
The current data for Pakka stock shows that its price is ₹252.25. There has been a decrease in its price, with a percent change of -3.68. The net change in the stock price is -9.65.
Pakka share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers
|266.8
|-3.1
|-1.15
|302.9
|200.05
|1846.54
|Kuantum Papers
|169.0
|-3.85
|-2.23
|225.45
|112.0
|1474.76
|Pakka
|250.45
|-11.45
|-4.37
|316.15
|88.05
|953.68
|Emami Paper Mills
|125.35
|-3.25
|-2.53
|183.3
|100.85
|758.36
|NR Agarwal Industries
|342.2
|-5.8
|-1.67
|425.0
|197.5
|582.39
Pakka Live Updates
YASHPAKKA
YASHPAKKA
Pakka share price update :Pakka trading at ₹248.05, down -5.29% from yesterday's ₹261.9
The current data of Pakka stock shows that its price is ₹248.05. There has been a percent change of -5.29, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.85, indicating a decrease of ₹13.85 in the stock price.
Pakka share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.66%
|3 Months
|121.27%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
