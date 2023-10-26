Pakka share price Today Live Updates : Pakka Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the open price for Pakka was ₹0.0, the close price was ₹261.9, the high was ₹270.15, and the low was ₹248.75. The market cap of the company is ₹1025.8125389999998 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹316.15 and the 52-week low is ₹88.05. However, there were no shares traded on the BSE volume.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.