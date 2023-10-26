Pakka share price Today Live Updates : Pakka Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the open price for Pakka was ₹0.0, the close price was ₹261.9, the high was ₹270.15, and the low was ₹248.75. The market cap of the company is ₹1025.8125389999998 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹316.15 and the 52-week low is ₹88.05. However, there were no shares traded on the BSE volume.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, Pakka stock's low price was ₹247.2 and the high price was ₹266.3.
The current data for Pakka stock shows that the stock price is ₹253.25. There has been a percent change of -3.3, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.65, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹8.65.
The current data for Pakka stock shows that its price is ₹252.25. There has been a decrease in its price, with a percent change of -3.68. The net change in the stock price is -9.65.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers
|266.8
|-3.1
|-1.15
|302.9
|200.05
|1846.54
|Kuantum Papers
|169.0
|-3.85
|-2.23
|225.45
|112.0
|1474.76
|Pakka
|250.45
|-11.45
|-4.37
|316.15
|88.05
|953.68
|Emami Paper Mills
|125.35
|-3.25
|-2.53
|183.3
|100.85
|758.36
|NR Agarwal Industries
|342.2
|-5.8
|-1.67
|425.0
|197.5
|582.39
The current day's low price for Pakka stock is ₹247.2, while the high price is ₹266.3.
The current data of Pakka stock shows that its price is ₹248.05. There has been a percent change of -5.29, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.85, indicating a decrease of ₹13.85 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.66%
|3 Months
|121.27%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Pakka is ₹261.9. There has been no percent change or net change in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, there were no shares of Pakka BSE traded. The closing price for Pakka BSE was ₹261.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!