Pakka share price Today Live Updates : Pakka Stock Plummets in Trading Today

4 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Pakka stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -3.3 %. The stock closed at 261.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 253.25 per share. Investors should monitor Pakka stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Pakka

On the last day of trading, the open price for Pakka was 0.0, the close price was 261.9, the high was 270.15, and the low was 248.75. The market cap of the company is 1025.8125389999998 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 316.15 and the 52-week low is 88.05. However, there were no shares traded on the BSE volume.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM IST Pakka share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Pakka stock's low price was 247.2 and the high price was 266.3.

26 Oct 2023, 11:09 AM IST Pakka share price update :Pakka trading at ₹253.25, down -3.3% from yesterday's ₹261.9

The current data for Pakka stock shows that the stock price is 253.25. There has been a percent change of -3.3, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.65, which means that the stock has decreased by 8.65.

26 Oct 2023, 10:34 AM IST Pakka share price NSE Live :Pakka trading at ₹252.25, down -3.68% from yesterday's ₹261.9

The current data for Pakka stock shows that its price is 252.25. There has been a decrease in its price, with a percent change of -3.68. The net change in the stock price is -9.65.

26 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Pakka share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers266.8-3.1-1.15302.9200.051846.54
Kuantum Papers169.0-3.85-2.23225.45112.01474.76
Pakka250.45-11.45-4.37316.1588.05953.68
Emami Paper Mills125.35-3.25-2.53183.3100.85758.36
NR Agarwal Industries342.2-5.8-1.67425.0197.5582.39
26 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Pakka share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Pakka stock is 247.2, while the high price is 266.3.

26 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Pakka Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Pakka share price update :Pakka trading at ₹248.05, down -5.29% from yesterday's ₹261.9

The current data of Pakka stock shows that its price is 248.05. There has been a percent change of -5.29, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.85, indicating a decrease of 13.85 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Pakka share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.66%
3 Months121.27%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
26 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Pakka share price Today :Pakka trading at ₹261.9, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹261.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of Pakka is 261.9. There has been no percent change or net change in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Pakka share price Live :Pakka closed at ₹261.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, there were no shares of Pakka BSE traded. The closing price for Pakka BSE was 261.9.

