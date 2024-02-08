Patanjali Foods share price Today Live Updates : Patanjali Foods Surges in Trading Today

Patanjali Foods Share Price Today : The last day of Patanjali Foods saw an open price of ₹1615.15 and a close price of ₹1606.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1656, while the lowest price was ₹1606.6. The market capitalization of Patanjali Foods is currently ₹59099.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1713.35, and the 52-week low is ₹851.7. The total BSE volume for the day was 55620 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.