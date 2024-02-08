Patanjali Foods share price Today Live Updates : Patanjali Foods Surges in Trading Today

Patanjali Foods Share Price Today : The last day of Patanjali Foods saw an open price of ₹1615.15 and a close price of ₹1606.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1656, while the lowest price was ₹1606.6. The market capitalization of Patanjali Foods is currently ₹59099.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1713.35, and the 52-week low is ₹851.7. The total BSE volume for the day was 55620 shares.
The current stock price of Patanjali Foods is ₹1632.6 with a 1.62 percent change and a net change of 26. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance and future prospects of the company. Investors should consider conducting further research and analysis before making any investment decisions.
