Patanjali Foods share price Today Live Updates : Patanjali Foods Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Patanjali Foods stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 1.62 %. The stock closed at 1606.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1632.6 per share. Investors should monitor Patanjali Foods stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Patanjali Foods Stock Price Today

Patanjali Foods Share Price Today : The last day of Patanjali Foods saw an open price of 1615.15 and a close price of 1606.6. The highest price reached during the day was 1656, while the lowest price was 1606.6. The market capitalization of Patanjali Foods is currently 59099.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1713.35, and the 52-week low is 851.7. The total BSE volume for the day was 55620 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Patanjali Foods share price Today :Patanjali Foods trading at ₹1632.6, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹1606.6

The current stock price of Patanjali Foods is 1632.6 with a 1.62 percent change and a net change of 26. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance and future prospects of the company. Investors should consider conducting further research and analysis before making any investment decisions.

08 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Patanjali Foods share price Live :Patanjali Foods closed at ₹1606.6 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Patanjali Foods on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 55,620. The closing price of the shares was 1606.6.

