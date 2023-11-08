Hello User
Patanjali Foods Share Price Live blog for 08 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:35 AM IST
Livemint

Patanjali Foods stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 1437 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1438.3 per share. Investors should monitor Patanjali Foods stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Patanjali Foods

On the last day of trading for Patanjali Foods, the stock opened at 1437.55 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was 1452.95, while the low was 1425.65. The market capitalization of Patanjali Foods is 52054.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1457.35, and the 52-week low is 851.7. The stock saw a trading volume of 12253 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:35 AM IST Patanjali Foods share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Britannia Industries4674.515.40.335268.553935.0112593.89
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1443.86.80.471457.35851.752253.8
Adani Wilmar307.02.550.84703.0303.4539900.13
Hatsun Agro Product1117.0-7.95-0.711231.95786.024880.98
08 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST Patanjali Foods share price Live :Patanjali Foods closed at ₹1437 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Patanjali Foods had a volume of 12,253 shares and closed at a price of 1,437.

