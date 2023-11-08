Patanjali Foods Share Price Live blog for 08 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading for Patanjali Foods, the stock opened at ₹1437.55 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was ₹1452.95, while the low was ₹1425.65. The market capitalization of Patanjali Foods is ₹52054.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1457.35, and the 52-week low is ₹851.7. The stock saw a trading volume of 12253 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Nov 2023, 10:35 AM IST
Patanjali Foods share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Britannia Industries
|4674.5
|15.4
|0.33
|5268.55
|3935.0
|112593.89
|Tataconsumer
|801.15
|0.55
|0.07
|861.35
|685.0
|74427.77
|Patanjali Foods
|1443.8
|6.8
|0.47
|1457.35
|851.7
|52253.8
|Adani Wilmar
|307.0
|2.55
|0.84
|703.0
|303.45
|39900.13
|Hatsun Agro Product
|1117.0
|-7.95
|-0.71
|1231.95
|786.0
|24880.98
08 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST
Patanjali Foods share price Live :Patanjali Foods closed at ₹1437 on last trading day
