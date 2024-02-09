Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Patanjali Foods Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Patanjali Foods stock price went up today, 09 Feb 2024, by 1.9 %. The stock closed at 1632.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1663.55 per share. Investors should monitor Patanjali Foods stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Patanjali Foods Stock Price Today

Patanjali Foods Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Patanjali Foods opened at 1649.75 and closed at 1632.6. The stock had a high of 1712 and a low of 1643.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 60219.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1713.35 and the 52-week low is 851.7. The BSE volume for Patanjali Foods was 88819 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Patanjali Foods share price Live :Patanjali Foods closed at ₹1632.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Patanjali Foods had a total trading volume of 88,819 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1,632.6 per share.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!