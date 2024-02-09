Patanjali Foods Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

Patanjali Foods Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Patanjali Foods opened at ₹1649.75 and closed at ₹1632.6. The stock had a high of ₹1712 and a low of ₹1643.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹60219.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1713.35 and the 52-week low is ₹851.7. The BSE volume for Patanjali Foods was 88819 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST
Patanjali Foods share price Live :Patanjali Foods closed at ₹1632.6 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Patanjali Foods had a total trading volume of 88,819 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹1,632.6 per share.