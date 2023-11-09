Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Patanjali Foods share price Today Live Updates : Patanjali Foods Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Patanjali Foods stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 1.26 %. The stock closed at 1437 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1455.05 per share. Investors should monitor Patanjali Foods stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Patanjali Foods

On the last day of trading, Patanjali Foods had an open price of 1437.55 and a close price of 1437. The highest price reached during the day was 1460.3, while the lowest price was 1425.65. The market capitalization of the company is 52,660.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1457.35, while the 52-week low is 851.7. The BSE volume for the day was 42,746 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Patanjali Foods share price Today :Patanjali Foods trading at ₹1455.05, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹1437

The current stock price of Patanjali Foods is 1455.05 with a percent change of 1.26 and a net change of 18.05. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.26% and the price has increased by 18.05 from the previous trading session. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as stock prices fluctuate throughout the trading day.

09 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Patanjali Foods share price Live :Patanjali Foods closed at ₹1437 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Patanjali Foods on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 42,746. The closing price for the shares was 1,437.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.