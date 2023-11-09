Patanjali Foods share price Today Live Updates : Patanjali Foods Surges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Patanjali Foods had an open price of ₹1437.55 and a close price of ₹1437. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1460.3, while the lowest price was ₹1425.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹52,660.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1457.35, while the 52-week low is ₹851.7. The BSE volume for the day was 42,746 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Patanjali Foods is ₹1455.05 with a percent change of 1.26 and a net change of 18.05. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.26% and the price has increased by ₹18.05 from the previous trading session. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as stock prices fluctuate throughout the trading day.
On the last day of trading for Patanjali Foods on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 42,746. The closing price for the shares was ₹1,437.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!