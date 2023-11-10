Patanjali Foods Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, the open price for Patanjali Foods was ₹1457.95 and the close price was ₹1455.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1479 and a low of ₹1410 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹52,092.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1460.3 and the 52-week low is ₹851.7. The BSE volume for the day was 38,248 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.