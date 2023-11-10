Hello User
Patanjali Foods Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Patanjali Foods stock price went down today, 10 Nov 2023, by -1.08 %. The stock closed at 1455.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1439.35 per share. Investors should monitor Patanjali Foods stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Patanjali Foods

On the last day of trading, the open price for Patanjali Foods was 1457.95 and the close price was 1455.05. The stock reached a high of 1479 and a low of 1410 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 52,092.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1460.3 and the 52-week low is 851.7. The BSE volume for the day was 38,248 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Patanjali Foods share price Live :Patanjali Foods closed at ₹1455.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Patanjali Foods on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 38,248. The closing price of the shares was 1455.05.

