Patanjali Foods share price Today Live Updates : Patanjali Foods Stocks Plummet in Negative Trading Session

Patanjali Foods Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Patanjali Foods had an open price of ₹1609.95 and a close price of ₹1663.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1614 and a low of ₹1565.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹58,022.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1713.35 and the 52-week low is ₹851.7. The stock had a BSE volume of 33,152 shares.
As of the current data, the stock price of Patanjali Foods is ₹1596.5. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.4. The net change in the stock price is -6.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.72%
|3 Months
|0.47%
|6 Months
|23.95%
|YTD
|1.83%
|1 Year
|68.68%
The current data of Patanjali Foods stock shows that the stock price is ₹1602.85, which represents a decrease of 3.65%. The net change in the stock price is -60.7, indicating a decline in value.
On the last day of trading for Patanjali Foods on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 33,152. The closing price for the shares was ₹1663.55.
