Patanjali Foods share price Today Live Updates : Patanjali Foods Stocks Plummet in Negative Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Patanjali Foods stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 1602.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1596.5 per share. Investors should monitor Patanjali Foods stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Patanjali Foods Stock Price Today

Patanjali Foods Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Patanjali Foods had an open price of 1609.95 and a close price of 1663.55. The stock reached a high of 1614 and a low of 1565.35. The market capitalization of the company is 58,022.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1713.35 and the 52-week low is 851.7. The stock had a BSE volume of 33,152 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST Patanjali Foods Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:48 AM IST Patanjali Foods share price update :Patanjali Foods trading at ₹1596.5, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹1602.85

As of the current data, the stock price of Patanjali Foods is 1596.5. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.4. The net change in the stock price is -6.35.

12 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST Patanjali Foods share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.72%
3 Months0.47%
6 Months23.95%
YTD1.83%
1 Year68.68%
12 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST Patanjali Foods share price Today :Patanjali Foods trading at ₹1602.85, down -3.65% from yesterday's ₹1663.55

The current data of Patanjali Foods stock shows that the stock price is 1602.85, which represents a decrease of 3.65%. The net change in the stock price is -60.7, indicating a decline in value.

12 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Patanjali Foods share price Live :Patanjali Foods closed at ₹1663.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Patanjali Foods on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 33,152. The closing price for the shares was 1663.55.

