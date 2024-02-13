Hello User
Patanjali Foods share price Today Live Updates : Patanjali Foods stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Patanjali Foods stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -2.09 %. The stock closed at 1563.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1530.65 per share. Investors should monitor Patanjali Foods stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Patanjali Foods Stock Price Today

Patanjali Foods Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Patanjali Foods opened at a price of 1618.5 and closed at 1602.85. The stock had a high of 1622.55 and a low of 1548.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Patanjali Foods is 56,588.85 crore. The stock has had a 52-week high of 1713.35 and a 52-week low of 851.7. The BSE volume for the day was 23,399 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:10 AM IST Patanjali Foods share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Patanjali Foods stock was recorded at 1402.3, while the high price reached 1560.

13 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST Patanjali Foods Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:44 AM IST Patanjali Foods share price update :Patanjali Foods trading at ₹1530.65, down -2.09% from yesterday's ₹1563.25

The current data for Patanjali Foods stock shows that the stock price is 1530.65. There has been a percent change of -2.09, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -32.6, suggesting a decrease of 32.6 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

13 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST Patanjali Foods share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.8%
3 Months-1.26%
6 Months22.55%
YTD-0.71%
1 Year64.05%
13 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST Patanjali Foods share price Today :Patanjali Foods trading at ₹1563.25, down -2.47% from yesterday's ₹1602.85

The current stock price of Patanjali Foods is 1563.25, which represents a decrease of 2.47% in percentage change. The net change in the stock price is -39.6, indicating a decline in value.

13 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Patanjali Foods share price Live :Patanjali Foods closed at ₹1602.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Patanjali Foods had a BSE volume of 23,399 shares and a closing price of 1602.85.

