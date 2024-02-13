Patanjali Foods share price Today Live Updates : Patanjali Foods stock plummets in trading today

Patanjali Foods Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Patanjali Foods opened at a price of ₹1618.5 and closed at ₹1602.85. The stock had a high of ₹1622.55 and a low of ₹1548.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Patanjali Foods is ₹56,588.85 crore. The stock has had a 52-week high of ₹1713.35 and a 52-week low of ₹851.7. The BSE volume for the day was 23,399 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the low price of Patanjali Foods stock was recorded at ₹1402.3, while the high price reached ₹1560.
The current data for Patanjali Foods stock shows that the stock price is ₹1530.65. There has been a percent change of -2.09, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -32.6, suggesting a decrease of ₹32.6 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.8%
|3 Months
|-1.26%
|6 Months
|22.55%
|YTD
|-0.71%
|1 Year
|64.05%
The current stock price of Patanjali Foods is ₹1563.25, which represents a decrease of 2.47% in percentage change. The net change in the stock price is -39.6, indicating a decline in value.
On the last day, Patanjali Foods had a BSE volume of 23,399 shares and a closing price of ₹1602.85.
