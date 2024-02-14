Hello User
Patanjali Foods share price Today Live Updates : Patanjali Foods Sees Positive Trading Momentum

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Patanjali Foods stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 0.88 %. The stock closed at 1538.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1551.6 per share. Investors should monitor Patanjali Foods stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Patanjali Foods Stock Price Today

Patanjali Foods Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Patanjali Foods saw an open price of 1560 and a close price of 1563.25. The highest price reached during the day was 1560, while the lowest price was 1402.3. The market capitalization of the company is 55,787.03 crore. The 52-week high for Patanjali Foods is 1713.35, while the 52-week low is 851.7. The BSE volume for the day was 54,745 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 09:55 AM IST Patanjali Foods Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST Patanjali Foods share price update :Patanjali Foods trading at ₹1551.6, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹1538.05

The current stock price of Patanjali Foods is 1551.6. It has experienced a percent change of 0.88, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 13.55, suggesting a positive movement. Overall, Patanjali Foods' stock is performing well with a small gain.

14 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Patanjali Foods share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.15%
3 Months-3.5%
6 Months20.59%
YTD-2.3%
1 Year63.85%
14 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Patanjali Foods share price Today :Patanjali Foods trading at ₹1529.85, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹1538.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of Patanjali Foods is 1529.85. There has been a percent change of -0.53, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.2, suggesting a decrease of 8.2 in the stock price.

14 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Patanjali Foods share price Live :Patanjali Foods closed at ₹1563.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Patanjali Foods had a BSE volume of 54,745 shares. The closing price for the shares was 1563.25.

