Patanjali Foods share price Today Live Updates : Patanjali Foods Sees Positive Trading Momentum

Patanjali Foods Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Patanjali Foods saw an open price of ₹1560 and a close price of ₹1563.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1560, while the lowest price was ₹1402.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹55,787.03 crore. The 52-week high for Patanjali Foods is ₹1713.35, while the 52-week low is ₹851.7. The BSE volume for the day was 54,745 shares.
The current stock price of Patanjali Foods is ₹1551.6. It has experienced a percent change of 0.88, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 13.55, suggesting a positive movement. Overall, Patanjali Foods' stock is performing well with a small gain.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.15%
|3 Months
|-3.5%
|6 Months
|20.59%
|YTD
|-2.3%
|1 Year
|63.85%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Patanjali Foods is ₹1529.85. There has been a percent change of -0.53, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.2, suggesting a decrease of ₹8.2 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Patanjali Foods had a BSE volume of 54,745 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹1563.25.
