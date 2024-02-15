Hello User
Patanjali Foods share price Today Live Updates : Patanjali Foods sees stock gains today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:38 AM IST
Livemint

Patanjali Foods stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 2.42 %. The stock closed at 1538.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1575.2 per share. Investors should monitor Patanjali Foods stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Patanjali Foods Stock Price Today

Patanjali Foods Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Patanjali Foods was 1529.85, while the close price was 1538.05. The highest price reached during the day was 1577.3, while the lowest price was 1513.8. The market capitalization of the company is 57021.43 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1713.35, while the 52-week low is 851.7. The BSE volume for the day was 5888 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:38 AM IST Patanjali Foods share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.66%
3 Months-0.75%
6 Months20.96%
YTD-0.15%
1 Year72.05%
15 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Patanjali Foods share price Today :Patanjali Foods trading at ₹1575.2, up 2.42% from yesterday's ₹1538.05

The current stock price of Patanjali Foods is 1575.2, representing a 2.42% increase. This indicates a net change of 37.15.

15 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Patanjali Foods share price Live :Patanjali Foods closed at ₹1538.05 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Patanjali Foods on the BSE was 5888 shares. The closing price for the shares was 1538.05.

