Patanjali Foods share price Today Live Updates : Patanjali Foods sees stock gains today

Patanjali Foods Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Patanjali Foods was ₹1529.85, while the close price was ₹1538.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1577.3, while the lowest price was ₹1513.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹57021.43 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1713.35, while the 52-week low is ₹851.7. The BSE volume for the day was 5888 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.66%
|3 Months
|-0.75%
|6 Months
|20.96%
|YTD
|-0.15%
|1 Year
|72.05%
The current stock price of Patanjali Foods is ₹1575.2, representing a 2.42% increase. This indicates a net change of ₹37.15.
On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Patanjali Foods on the BSE was 5888 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹1538.05.
