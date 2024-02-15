Patanjali Foods share price Today Live Updates : Patanjali Foods sees stock gains today

Patanjali Foods Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Patanjali Foods was ₹1529.85, while the close price was ₹1538.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1577.3, while the lowest price was ₹1513.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹57021.43 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1713.35, while the 52-week low is ₹851.7. The BSE volume for the day was 5888 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.