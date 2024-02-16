Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Patanjali Foods share price Today Live Updates : Patanjali Foods Sees Positive Trading Growth

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Patanjali Foods stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.95 %. The stock closed at 1603.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1618.75 per share. Investors should monitor Patanjali Foods stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Patanjali Foods Stock Price Today

Patanjali Foods Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Patanjali Foods opened at 1570.15 and closed at 1573.75. The stock reached a high of 1608.2 and a low of 1570.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 58045.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1713.35 and the 52-week low is 851.7. The BSE volume for the day was 42477 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:13 AM IST Patanjali Foods share price Today :Patanjali Foods trading at ₹1618.75, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹1603.5

The current data for Patanjali Foods stock shows that the stock price is 1618.75. There has been a percent change of 0.95, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 15.25, suggesting that the stock has increased by 15.25.

16 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Patanjali Foods share price Live :Patanjali Foods closed at ₹1573.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Patanjali Foods had a BSE volume of 42,477 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,573.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!