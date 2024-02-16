Patanjali Foods share price Today Live Updates : Patanjali Foods Sees Positive Trading Growth

Patanjali Foods Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Patanjali Foods opened at ₹1570.15 and closed at ₹1573.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1608.2 and a low of ₹1570.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹58045.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1713.35 and the 52-week low is ₹851.7. The BSE volume for the day was 42477 shares.
The current data for Patanjali Foods stock shows that the stock price is ₹1618.75. There has been a percent change of 0.95, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 15.25, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹15.25.
On the last day of trading, Patanjali Foods had a BSE volume of 42,477 shares.
