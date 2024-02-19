Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Patanjali Foods Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Patanjali Foods stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2024, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 1603.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1613.6 per share. Investors should monitor Patanjali Foods stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Patanjali Foods Stock Price Today

Patanjali Foods Share Price Today : Patanjali Foods' stock opened at 1618.75 and closed at 1603.5 on the last day. The high for the day was 1741, while the low was 1576.9. The market capitalization stands at 58411.49 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1741 and 851.7, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 74545 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Patanjali Foods share price Live :Patanjali Foods closed at ₹1603.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Patanjali Foods had a trading volume of 74545 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 1603.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!