Patel Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Patel Engineering's stock plummets amid market slump

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Patel Engineering stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2023, by -2.74 %. The stock closed at 58.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 56.75 per share. Investors should monitor Patel Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Patel Engineering

On the last day, Patel Engineering opened at 59.55 and closed at 58.35. The stock had a high of 60 and a low of 57.2. The market capitalization of the company is 4459.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 62.11, while the 52-week low is 13.1. The BSE volume for the day was 544,448 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 11:45 AM IST Patel Engineering share price update :Patel Engineering trading at ₹56.75, down -2.74% from yesterday's ₹58.35

As of the current data, the Patel Engineering stock is priced at 56.75, which represents a decrease of 2.74% from the previous trading day. The net change is -1.6, indicating a decline in the stock price.

06 Sep 2023, 11:33 AM IST Patel Engineering share price live: Stock Peers

06 Sep 2023, 11:14 AM IST Patel Engineering share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high of Patel Engineering stock is 60 and the low is 57.2.

06 Sep 2023, 11:09 AM IST Patel Engineering share price Live :Patel Engineering trading at ₹57.3, down -1.8% from yesterday's ₹58.35

Patel Engineering stock is currently priced at 57.3, showing a percent change of -1.8 and a net change of -1.05. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

Click here for Patel Engineering Profit Loss

06 Sep 2023, 10:42 AM IST Patel Engineering share price update :Patel Engineering trading at ₹57.59, down -1.3% from yesterday's ₹58.35

The current data for Patel Engineering stock shows that the stock price is 57.59. There has been a percent change of -1.3, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.76, which means that the stock price has decreased by 0.76 compared to the previous trading day.

06 Sep 2023, 10:37 AM IST Patel Engineering share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indiabulls Real Estate83.695.487.0194.745.944528.26
ITD Cementation India240.750.00.0250.693.754135.79
Patel Engineering57.54-0.81-1.3962.1113.14451.39
Nirlon431.55-0.35-0.08475.05301.13889.04
Welspun Enterprises273.3-1.45-0.53319.4113.133777.91
06 Sep 2023, 10:01 AM IST Patel Engineering share price Today :Patel Engineering trading at ₹57.66, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹58.35

The current price of Patel Engineering stock is 57.66. There has been a decrease of 1.18% in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of -0.69.

06 Sep 2023, 09:40 AM IST Patel Engineering share price Live :Patel Engineering closed at ₹58.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Patel Engineering had a volume of 544,648 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 58.35.

