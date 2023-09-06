Patel Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Patel Engineering's stock plummets amid market slump

On the last day, Patel Engineering opened at ₹59.55 and closed at ₹58.35. The stock had a high of ₹60 and a low of ₹57.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4459.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹62.11, while the 52-week low is ₹13.1. The BSE volume for the day was 544,448 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the Patel Engineering stock is priced at ₹56.75, which represents a decrease of 2.74% from the previous trading day. The net change is -1.6, indicating a decline in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indiabulls Real Estate
|82.93
|4.72
|6.04
|94.7
|45.94
|4487.14
|ITD Cementation India
|240.7
|-0.05
|-0.02
|250.6
|93.75
|4134.93
|Patel Engineering
|57.29
|-1.06
|-1.82
|62.11
|13.1
|4432.05
|Nirlon
|431.45
|-0.45
|-0.1
|475.05
|301.1
|3888.14
|Welspun Enterprises
|274.25
|-0.5
|-0.18
|319.4
|113.13
|3791.04
The current day's high of Patel Engineering stock is ₹60 and the low is ₹57.2.
Patel Engineering stock is currently priced at ₹57.3, showing a percent change of -1.8 and a net change of -1.05. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
Click here for Patel Engineering Profit Loss
The current data for Patel Engineering stock shows that the stock price is ₹57.59. There has been a percent change of -1.3, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.76, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹0.76 compared to the previous trading day.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indiabulls Real Estate
|83.69
|5.48
|7.01
|94.7
|45.94
|4528.26
|ITD Cementation India
|240.75
|0.0
|0.0
|250.6
|93.75
|4135.79
|Patel Engineering
|57.54
|-0.81
|-1.39
|62.11
|13.1
|4451.39
|Nirlon
|431.55
|-0.35
|-0.08
|475.05
|301.1
|3889.04
|Welspun Enterprises
|273.3
|-1.45
|-0.53
|319.4
|113.13
|3777.91
The current price of Patel Engineering stock is ₹57.66. There has been a decrease of 1.18% in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of -0.69.
On the last day of trading, Patel Engineering had a volume of 544,648 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was ₹58.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!