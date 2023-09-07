Hello User
Patel Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Patel Engineering Stock Plummets

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Patel Engineering stock price went down today, 07 Sep 2023, by -2.81 %. The stock closed at 58.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 56.71 per share. Investors should monitor Patel Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Patel Engineering

On the last day of trading, Patel Engineering had an open price of 59.55 and a close price of 58.35. The stock reached a high of 60 and a low of 56.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Patel Engineering is 4,387.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 62.11 and the 52-week low is 13.1. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,769 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST Patel Engineering share price Today :Patel Engineering trading at ₹56.71, down -2.81% from yesterday's ₹58.35

The current data of Patel Engineering stock shows that the stock price is 56.71, with a percent change of -2.81 and a net change of -1.64. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percentage change and net change. Investors may interpret this as a bearish signal and may choose to sell their holdings in the stock.

07 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Patel Engineering share price Live :Patel Engineering closed at ₹58.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Patel Engineering had a trading volume of 1,434,769 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 58.35.

