Patel Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Patel Engineering Stock Plummets

On the last day of trading, Patel Engineering had an open price of ₹59.55 and a close price of ₹58.35. The stock reached a high of ₹60 and a low of ₹56.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Patel Engineering is ₹4,387.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹62.11 and the 52-week low is ₹13.1. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,769 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Patel Engineering stock shows that the stock price is ₹56.71, with a percent change of -2.81 and a net change of -1.64. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percentage change and net change. Investors may interpret this as a bearish signal and may choose to sell their holdings in the stock.
