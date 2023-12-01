Hello User
Paytm Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 01 Dec 2023, by 2.06 %. The stock closed at 866.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 883.85 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm

On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 875.65 and closed at 866.05. The highest price recorded during the day was 885.65, while the lowest price was 872. The market capitalization of Paytm stood at 56,094.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 998.3, and the 52-week low was 444.35. The BSE volume for the day was 54,542 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹866.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Paytm had a volume of 54,542 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 866.05.

