Paytm Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 01 Feb 2024, by -0.01 %. The stock closed at 761.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 761 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Paytm was 760.85, and the closing price was 761.1. The stock had a high of 774 and a low of 753.85. The market capitalization of Paytm is 48,329.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 998.3, and the 52-week low is 502.65. The BSE volume for the day was 161,008 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹761.1 on last trading day

On the last day of Paytm's trading on the BSE, a total of 161,008 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was 761.1.

