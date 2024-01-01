Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Surges in Positive Trading

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Paytm was ₹633.4 and the close price was ₹633.95. The stock had a high of ₹643.2 and a low of ₹631.8. The market capitalization of Paytm was ₹40,330.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹998.3 and the 52-week low was ₹476.8. The BSE volume for the day was 102,211 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Paytm stock shows that the price is ₹646.2. There has been a percent change of 1.72, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 10.9, suggesting an increase in the stock value. Overall, the data indicates a positive trend for Paytm stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.48%
|3 Months
|-32.49%
|6 Months
|-26.78%
|YTD
|19.67%
|1 Year
|20.53%
The current stock price of Paytm is ₹635.3. There has been a slight increase in the stock price by 0.21% or 1.35.
On the last day, Paytm had a BSE volume of 102,211 shares and closed at a price of ₹633.95.
