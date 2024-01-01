Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 1.72 %. The stock closed at 635.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 646.2 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Paytm was 633.4 and the close price was 633.95. The stock had a high of 643.2 and a low of 631.8. The market capitalization of Paytm was 40,330.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 998.3 and the 52-week low was 476.8. The BSE volume for the day was 102,211 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST Paytm Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹646.2, up 1.72% from yesterday's ₹635.3

The current data for Paytm stock shows that the price is 646.2. There has been a percent change of 1.72, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 10.9, suggesting an increase in the stock value. Overall, the data indicates a positive trend for Paytm stock.

01 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.48%
3 Months-32.49%
6 Months-26.78%
YTD19.67%
1 Year20.53%
01 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹635.3, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹633.95

The current stock price of Paytm is 635.3. There has been a slight increase in the stock price by 0.21% or 1.35.

01 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹633.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Paytm had a BSE volume of 102,211 shares and closed at a price of 633.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.