Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Paytm stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 2.06 %. The stock closed at 405.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 413.55 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 392.05 and closed at 406.15. The high for the day was 420 and the low was 385.85. The market capitalization stood at 25736.18 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm was 998.3 and the low was 318.35. The BSE volume for the day was 665828 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:33 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.85%
3 Months-57.45%
6 Months-52.77%
YTD-36.53%
1 Year-33.7%
01 Mar 2024, 09:10 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹413.55, up 2.06% from yesterday's ₹405.2

Paytm stock is currently trading at 413.55, with a net change of 8.35 and a percent change of 2.06. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

01 Mar 2024, 08:13 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹406.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Paytm's BSE volume reached 665,828 shares with a closing price of 406.15.

