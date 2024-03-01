Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹392.05 and closed at ₹406.15. The high for the day was ₹420 and the low was ₹385.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹25736.18 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm was ₹998.3 and the low was ₹318.35. The BSE volume for the day was 665828 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.85%
|3 Months
|-57.45%
|6 Months
|-52.77%
|YTD
|-36.53%
|1 Year
|-33.7%
Paytm stock is currently trading at ₹413.55, with a net change of 8.35 and a percent change of 2.06. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day, Paytm's BSE volume reached 665,828 shares with a closing price of ₹406.15.
