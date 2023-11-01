Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Plunges in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -0.39 %. The stock closed at 924.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 920.95 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm

On the last day, Paytm opened at a price of 943.95 and closed at 924.55. The highest price recorded during the day was 952.6, while the lowest price was 912.2. The market capitalization of Paytm is currently at 58,424.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 998.3, and the 52-week low is 439.6. The BSE volume for Paytm shares was 155,667 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹920.95, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹924.55

The current stock price of Paytm is 920.95, showing a percent change of -0.39 and a net change of -3.6. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.39% and has decreased by 3.6 compared to the previous trading session.

01 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹924.55 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Paytm was 155,667 shares. The closing price of the stock was 924.55.

