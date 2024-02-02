Hello User
Paytm Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 02 Feb 2024, by -20 %. The stock closed at 761 per share. The stock is currently trading at 608.8 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : Paytm's stock opened at 608.8 and closed at 761 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was also 608.8, while the lowest price was also 608.8. The market capitalization of Paytm is currently at 38,663.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 998.3, and the 52-week low is 502.65. The total BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 198,191 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹761 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Paytm's BSE volume was recorded at 198,191 shares, with the closing price of 761.

