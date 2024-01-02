Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm's Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Paytm's stock was ₹638.9, and the close price was ₹635.3. The stock reached a high of ₹648.8 and a low of ₹636.9 during the day. Paytm's market capitalization is ₹41,025.42 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹998.3, and the 52-week low is ₹476.8. The BSE volume for Paytm was 113,632 shares on the last day.
The current data shows that the stock price of Paytm is ₹646.25. There has been a 1.72% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 10.95.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Paytm was 113,632 shares
