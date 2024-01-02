Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm's Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 1.72 %. The stock closed at 635.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 646.25 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Paytm's stock was 638.9, and the close price was 635.3. The stock reached a high of 648.8 and a low of 636.9 during the day. Paytm's market capitalization is 41,025.42 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 998.3, and the 52-week low is 476.8. The BSE volume for Paytm was 113,632 shares on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹646.25, up 1.72% from yesterday's ₹635.3

The current data shows that the stock price of Paytm is 646.25. There has been a 1.72% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 10.95.

02 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹635.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Paytm was 113,632 shares, with a closing price of 635.3.

