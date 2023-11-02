Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Paytm Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -0.82 %. The stock closed at 920.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 913.4 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm

On the last day, Paytm's open price was 920.8 and its close price was 920.95. The stock reached a high of 928 and a low of 908.65. Paytm's market capitalization is 57,945.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 998.3 and the 52-week low is 439.6. On the BSE, there were 93,636 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹920.95 on last trading day

On the last day of Paytm's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 93,636. The closing price of Paytm's shares on this day was 920.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.