Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm's Stock Soars as Investors Show Confidence

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2024, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 646.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 651.25 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : Paytm's stock opened at 648.9 and closed at 646.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 653.5 and a low of 641 during the day. The market capitalization of Paytm stands at 41,342.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 998.3, while the 52-week low is 502.65. The BSE volume for Paytm shares on the day was 425,089.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹651.25, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹646.25

As of the current data, the Paytm stock price is 651.25 with a percent change of 0.77. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.77% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 5, suggesting that it has increased by 5 from the previous trading session.

03 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹646.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Paytm shares on the BSE was 425,089 shares. The closing price for Paytm shares was 646.25.

