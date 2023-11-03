Paytm Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, the opening price for Paytm was ₹924, while the closing price was ₹913.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹928.3, and the lowest was ₹913.65. The company's market capitalization is 58415.33 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm is ₹998.3, and the 52-week low is ₹439.6. The BSE volume for the day was 93294 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST
Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹913.4 on last trading day
