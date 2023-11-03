Hello User
Paytm Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 0.81 %. The stock closed at 913.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 920.8 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm

On the last day of trading, the opening price for Paytm was 924, while the closing price was 913.4. The highest price reached during the day was 928.3, and the lowest was 913.65. The company's market capitalization is 58415.33 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm is 998.3, and the 52-week low is 439.6. The BSE volume for the day was 93294 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹913.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Paytm was 93,294 shares. The closing price for Paytm shares on this day was 913.4.

