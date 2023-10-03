Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Paytm Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 03 Oct 2023, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 854.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 856.4 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm

On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 858 and closed at 854.1. The highest price the stock reached during the day was 861.65, while the lowest price was 854.5. The market capitalization of Paytm is currently 54,327.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 939, and the 52-week low is 439.6. The total BSE volume for Paytm shares on the last day was 103,833.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹854.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Paytm shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 103,833 shares. The closing price of these shares was 854.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.