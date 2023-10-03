Paytm Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹858 and closed at ₹854.1. The highest price the stock reached during the day was ₹861.65, while the lowest price was ₹854.5. The market capitalization of Paytm is currently ₹54,327.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹939, and the 52-week low is ₹439.6. The total BSE volume for Paytm shares on the last day was 103,833.
03 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST
