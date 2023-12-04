Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Soars: Trading on a High Note

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:38 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 870.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 873.35 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm

Paytm's stock opened at 876.45 and closed at 874.2 on the last day. The high for the day was 884, while the low was 866.75. The market capitalization of Paytm is 55,256.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 998.3, and the 52-week low is 444.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 49,162 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 10:38 AM IST Paytm share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
SBI Cards & Payment Services753.012.651.71932.35690.971239.4
Muthoot Finance1456.356.650.461507.15911.458464.91
One 97 Communications873.22.550.29998.3444.3555342.39
Sundaram Finance3390.0538.41.153449.952190.437357.45
L&T Finance Holdings153.92.851.89155.378.9738162.14
04 Dec 2023, 10:24 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹873.35, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹870.65

As of the current data, the stock price of Paytm is 873.35. There has been a 0.31 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 2.7.

04 Dec 2023, 10:21 AM IST One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of One 97 Communications stock today was 870.65, while the high price reached 881.5.

04 Dec 2023, 09:59 AM IST Paytm Live Updates

04 Dec 2023, 09:44 AM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹873, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹870.65

The current data for Paytm stock shows that the price is 873, with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 2.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.27% and the net change in price is 2.35.

04 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.71%
3 Months-1.61%
6 Months21.43%
YTD63.96%
1 Year73.77%
04 Dec 2023, 09:05 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹870.65, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹874.2

The current stock price of Paytm is 870.65. It has experienced a percent change of -0.41, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.55, implying that the stock price has decreased by 3.55.

04 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹874.2 on last trading day

On the last day of Paytm's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 49,162 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 874.2.

