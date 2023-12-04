Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Soars: Trading on a High Note

Paytm's stock opened at ₹876.45 and closed at ₹874.2 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹884, while the low was ₹866.75. The market capitalization of Paytm is ₹55,256.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹998.3, and the 52-week low is ₹444.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 49,162 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|753.0
|12.65
|1.71
|932.35
|690.9
|71239.4
|Muthoot Finance
|1456.35
|6.65
|0.46
|1507.15
|911.4
|58464.91
|One 97 Communications
|873.2
|2.55
|0.29
|998.3
|444.35
|55342.39
|Sundaram Finance
|3390.05
|38.4
|1.15
|3449.95
|2190.4
|37357.45
|L&T Finance Holdings
|153.9
|2.85
|1.89
|155.3
|78.97
|38162.14
As of the current data, the stock price of Paytm is ₹873.35. There has been a 0.31 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 2.7.
The low price of One 97 Communications stock today was ₹870.65, while the high price reached ₹881.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.71%
|3 Months
|-1.61%
|6 Months
|21.43%
|YTD
|63.96%
|1 Year
|73.77%
On the last day of Paytm's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 49,162 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹874.2.
