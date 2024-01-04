Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock plummets amidst market volatility

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 04 Jan 2024, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 672.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 669.2 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 653.55 and closed at 651.25. The stock reached a high of 678.7 and a low of 647.85. The market capitalization of Paytm is 42,688.65 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 998.3 and the 52-week low is 502.65. The BSE volume for the day was 958,129 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of One 97 Communications had a low price of 665.9 and a high price of 678.8 for the current day.

04 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST Paytm Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹669.2, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹672.45

The current data for Paytm stock shows that the stock price is 669.2. There has been a percent change of -0.48, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.25, indicating a decrease of 3.25 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decrease in value.

04 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.12%
3 Months-28.65%
6 Months-21.06%
YTD6.02%
1 Year25.82%
04 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹672.45, up 3.26% from yesterday's ₹651.25

The current data of Paytm stock shows that the stock price is 672.45, with a percent change of 3.26 and a net change of 21.2. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 3.26% or 21.2. It is important to note that this data is based on the current market conditions and may change throughout the trading day. Investors and analysts may use this information to analyze the performance of Paytm stock and make informed investment decisions.

04 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹651.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Paytm witnessed a BSE volume of 958,129 shares. The closing price for the stock was 651.25.

