Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock plummets amidst market volatility

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹653.55 and closed at ₹651.25. The stock reached a high of ₹678.7 and a low of ₹647.85. The market capitalization of Paytm is ₹42,688.65 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹998.3 and the 52-week low is ₹502.65. The BSE volume for the day was 958,129 shares.
The stock of One 97 Communications had a low price of ₹665.9 and a high price of ₹678.8 for the current day.
The current data for Paytm stock shows that the stock price is ₹669.2. There has been a percent change of -0.48, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.25, indicating a decrease of ₹3.25 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.12%
|3 Months
|-28.65%
|6 Months
|-21.06%
|YTD
|6.02%
|1 Year
|25.82%
The current data of Paytm stock shows that the stock price is ₹672.45, with a percent change of 3.26 and a net change of 21.2. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 3.26% or ₹21.2. It is important to note that this data is based on the current market conditions and may change throughout the trading day. Investors and analysts may use this information to analyze the performance of Paytm stock and make informed investment decisions.
On the last day of trading, Paytm witnessed a BSE volume of 958,129 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹651.25.
