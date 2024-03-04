Active Stocks
Sat Mar 02 2024 12:49:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.15 3.43%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,430.35 -0.06%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 773.05 0.49%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 988.40 1.15%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 522.65 0.67%
LIVE UPDATES

Paytm Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2024, 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 04 Mar 2024, by -2.56 %. The stock closed at 425.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 414.55 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today
Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm opened at 424.05, closed at 425.45, with a high of 430 and a low of 410.05. The market capitalization stood at 26330.04 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm was 998.3, and the 52-week low was 318.35. The BSE volume for Paytm was 196912 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:11:29 AM IST

Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹425.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Paytm's BSE volume was 196,912 shares with a closing price of 425.45.

