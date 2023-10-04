Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 876.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 874 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm

On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 857.15 and closed at 857.2. The stock reached a high of 880.35 and a low of 855.35. The company's market capitalization is 55,412.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 939, while the 52-week low is 439.6. The stock had a trading volume of 56,606 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹874, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹876.65

The current data of Paytm stock shows that the stock price is 874, with a percent change of -0.3 and a net change of -2.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.3% and the stock has lost 2.65 points.

04 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹857.2 on last trading day

On the last day of Paytm trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 56,606. The closing price of one share was 857.2.

