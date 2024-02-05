Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 05 Feb 2024, by -10 %. The stock closed at 487.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 438.35 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 487.05 and closed at 608.8. The highest price reached during the day was also 487.05, while the lowest was also 487.05. The company's market capitalization is 30,931.59 crores. The 52-week high for Paytm's stock is 998.3, and the 52-week low is 487.05. The BSE volume for the day was 615,676 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST Paytm Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹438.35, down -10% from yesterday's ₹487.05

The current data for Paytm stock shows that the stock price is 438.35 with a percent change of -10%. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -48.7, indicating a decline in the stock price by this amount. Overall, the data suggests that Paytm's stock price has experienced a significant decrease.

05 Feb 2024, 09:34 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-36.15%
3 Months-51.88%
6 Months-38.84%
YTD-23.33%
1 Year-10.71%
05 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹487.05, down -20% from yesterday's ₹608.8

The current data shows that the stock price of Paytm is 487.05. There has been a significant decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -20 and a net change of -121.75. This suggests that there has been a decline in investor confidence or negative market sentiment towards Paytm. Investors may need to closely monitor the situation and consider the potential factors that have contributed to this decrease in stock price.

05 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹608.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Paytm was 615,676 shares. The closing price of Paytm's stock on that day was 608.8.

