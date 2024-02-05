Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹487.05 and closed at ₹608.8. The highest price reached during the day was also ₹487.05, while the lowest was also ₹487.05. The company's market capitalization is ₹30,931.59 crores. The 52-week high for Paytm's stock is ₹998.3, and the 52-week low is ₹487.05. The BSE volume for the day was 615,676 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.