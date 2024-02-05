Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹487.05 and closed at ₹608.8. The highest price reached during the day was also ₹487.05, while the lowest was also ₹487.05. The company's market capitalization is ₹30,931.59 crores. The 52-week high for Paytm's stock is ₹998.3, and the 52-week low is ₹487.05. The BSE volume for the day was 615,676 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Paytm stock shows that the stock price is ₹438.35 with a percent change of -10%. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -48.7, indicating a decline in the stock price by this amount. Overall, the data suggests that Paytm's stock price has experienced a significant decrease.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-36.15%
|3 Months
|-51.88%
|6 Months
|-38.84%
|YTD
|-23.33%
|1 Year
|-10.71%
The current data shows that the stock price of Paytm is ₹487.05. There has been a significant decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -20 and a net change of -121.75. This suggests that there has been a decline in investor confidence or negative market sentiment towards Paytm. Investors may need to closely monitor the situation and consider the potential factors that have contributed to this decrease in stock price.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Paytm was 615,676 shares. The closing price of Paytm's stock on that day was ₹608.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!