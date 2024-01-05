Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 05 Jan 2024, by -0.23 %. The stock closed at 672.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 670.9 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : Paytm's stock opened at 678.8 and closed at 672.45. The highest price recorded during the day was 678.8, while the lowest price was 664.7. The market capitalization of Paytm is currently 42,590.26 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 998.3 and 502.65, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 145,135 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹670.9, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹672.45

The current data for Paytm stock shows that the price is 670.9. There has been a percent change of -0.23, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -1.55, indicating a decrease of 1.55 in the stock's price.

05 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹672.45 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Paytm was 145,135 shares. The closing price for the stock was 672.45.

