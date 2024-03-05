Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock surges as positive trading continues

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's open price was ₹411, close price was ₹414.55, with a high of ₹424 and a low of ₹400. The market cap stood at ₹26,580.92 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm was ₹998.3 and the 52-week low was ₹318.35. The BSE volume for Paytm was 451,645 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Mar 2024, 09:08 AM IST
Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹418.5, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹414.55
The current price of Paytm stock is ₹418.5, with a percent change of 0.95 and a net change of 3.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
05 Mar 2024, 08:05 AM IST
