Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock surges as positive trading continues

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 0.95 %. The stock closed at 414.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 418.5 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's open price was 411, close price was 414.55, with a high of 424 and a low of 400. The market cap stood at 26,580.92 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm was 998.3 and the 52-week low was 318.35. The BSE volume for Paytm was 451,645 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:08 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹418.5, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹414.55

The current price of Paytm stock is 418.5, with a percent change of 0.95 and a net change of 3.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

05 Mar 2024, 08:05 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹414.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Paytm's BSE volume was 451,645 shares with a closing price of 414.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!