Paytm Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2023

Paytm stock price went down today, 06 Dec 2023, by -1.85 %. The stock closed at 855.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 839.5 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Dec 2023, 09:37:08 AM IST
Paytm share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-5.54%
3 Months
-9.57%
6 Months
18.3%
YTD
58.08%
1 Year
60.39%
06 Dec 2023, 09:06:56 AM IST
06 Dec 2023, 08:07:18 AM IST
