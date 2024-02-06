Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Plummets amidst Market Volatility

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 06 Feb 2024, by -10 %. The stock closed at 487.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 438.35 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Paytm was 438.35, while the close price was 487.05. The stock reached a high of 438.7 and a low of 438.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Paytm is currently 27,838.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 998.3, while the 52-week low is 487.05. The BSE volume for Paytm shares was 1,144,595.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹438.35, down -10% from yesterday's ₹487.05

The current data of Paytm stock shows that the stock price is 438.35, with a percent change of -10 and a net change of -48.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value, with a decrease of 10% and a net decrease of 48.7.

06 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹487.05 on last trading day

On the last day of Paytm's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,144,595. The closing price of the shares was 487.05.

