Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Paytm stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -2.15 %. The stock closed at 404.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 395.4 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹417.65 and closed at ₹418.50. The high for the day was ₹417.65 and the low was ₹399.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹25,666.31 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹998.30 and ₹318.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,220,914 shares.
Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹395.4, down -2.15% from yesterday's ₹404.1
The current data for Paytm stock shows that the price is ₹395.4 with a percent change of -2.15 and a net change of -8.7. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. Investors may need to monitor the stock closely to assess the trend and make informed decisions.
06 Mar 2024, 09:31:10 AM IST
Paytm share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-0.5%
3 Months
-54.72%
6 Months
-54.13%
YTD
-36.4%
1 Year
-35.4%
06 Mar 2024, 09:11:23 AM IST
Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹404.65, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹404.1
The current price of Paytm stock is ₹404.65 with a net change of 0.55 and a percent change of 0.14. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
06 Mar 2024, 08:07:01 AM IST
Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹418.5 on last trading day
On the last day, Paytm's BSE volume was 3,220,914 shares with a closing price of ₹418.5.
